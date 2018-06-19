The 2018 edition of World Cup has not been kind to the big boys of world football. After the likes of defending champions Germany, Brazil, Argentina and Spain slipped over the first four days, Japan pulled off the biggest upset of the ongoing edition of the quadrennial global spectacle on Tuesday, June 19.

Akira Nishino's men stunned Group H favourites Colombia, who were reduced to 10 men as early as inside the first five minutes of the match. The 61st-ranked side also became the first-ever Asian team to beat a South American opponent at the World Cup finals.

Goals from Yuya Osako and Shinji Kagawa helped Japan clinch the historic win at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk. Notably, this was also the first time an Asian team had scored two goals against a South American opponent at the biggest event in world football.

Japan, who clinched only their fifth World Cup finals win on Tuesday, were handed a big boost when Colombian midfielder Carlos Sanchez was sent off for a deliberate handball as early as in the third minute.

Japan's five #FIFAWorldCup match victories

beat..

1. Russia 1-0 in 2002

2. Tunisia 2-0 in 2002

3. Cameroon 1-0 in 2010

4. Denmark 3-1 in 2010

5. Colombia 2-1 in 2018#ColJPN#FIFAWorldCup2018 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 19, 2018

Former Manchester United midfielder Shinji Kagawa put Japan in the lead by converting from the spot. However, the Los Cafeteros equalised in the 39th minute through Juan Quintero's free-kick.

Golden Boot boot winner of World Cup 2014, James Rodriguez was held back by Jose Pekerman until the 59th minute of the match. Notably, the Bayern Munich forward had a calf problem in the lead up to their World Cup opener.

The biggest moment of the match came when Osako leaped high in a packed box to head in a perfectly-taken corner.

The Blue Samurai had troubled their higher-ranked opponents by constantly pressing and finding spaces. Sachez's sending off only gave more aided Japan's style of play on Tuesday.

Japan brilliantly held on to their lead against the 10-men Colombia by dominating the possession in the final minutes to top Group H, which is considered one of the most open among the eight in Russia.

