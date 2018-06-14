Much like his club woes, Rodriguez has been notably vocal about his feelings for his national team. As Colombia stuttered and struggled to book a place in Russia, Rodriguez off the pitch behaviour clouded his fame. However, on the pitch, the midfielder has been unstoppable with six goals and four assists in the qualifying campaign. Colombia will look for Rodriguez to guide the team as they seek consistency hoping to squeeze past the quarter-finals this time around.

Name: James David Rodríguez Rubio

Age: 26

Date of Birth: July 12, 1991

Place of Birth: Cucuta, Colombia

Position: Attacking midfielder

Height: 1.80m

Weight: 78kg

International Caps: 63

International Goals: 21

Shirt Number: 10

Current Club: Bayern Munich

2017/18 Season stats:

Bundesliga: 7 goals, 11 assists in 23 games Champions League: 1 goal, 2 assists in 12 games

Notable Achievements: In May, James launched his own cryptocurrency called JR10