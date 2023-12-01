December 1, 2023, is indeed special for Bollywood and movie-goers as two films were released today (Friday). The clash between two stars has left the cinephiles with the grace of cinema they prefer to watch first.

At one end there is Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bibby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna. On the other hand, it's Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur.

In the film, Vicky plays the role of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Vicky's power-packed performance

The audience took to social media and lauded Vicky Kaushal's latest performance in Sam Bahadur's movie.

Fans react

A user wrote, "I sometimes feel Vicky Kaushal's face changes from character to character. That's how in-depth he gets into them. One of the finest actors of our generation. Looking forward to this. #SamBahadur".

Vicky legit prayed for a role like this only to soar higher and higher as an artist ? Now, look at him shinning!#VickyKaushal #AliaBhatt #Samबहादुर pic.twitter.com/RIexmYHb6L — A ?️ (@scrappinthrough) October 13, 2023

The second one mentioned, "Vicky was born to play these kinds of roles. Vicky legit prayed for a role like this only to soar higher and higher as an artist Now, look at him shining!"

In world of Animal choose #SamBahadur — Pooja Chauhan (@chauhanpooja19) December 1, 2023

It's always great to see Unsung heroes on the Silver Screen.vicky kaushal delivers a Top notch performance as Field Marshal "SAM MANEKSHAW" in #SamBahadur fetching him his 2nd National Award.He didn't impersonate but captured the soul.Nevertheless I loved it, I'm OK. #Samबहादुर pic.twitter.com/3KGimkUWrC — Zeall R Soni (@blithesoul_) November 30, 2023

Today evening, attended the premiere of #SamBahadur at @JioWorldDrive.



I must say, the movie is just fantastic showcasing the strong personality of Sam Bahadur ji, his Brainy moves and love for the family. He is someone who believes in Winning for India at every step !



Kudos… pic.twitter.com/c3RfLzp8jU — Chinu Kwatra (@chinukofficial) November 30, 2023

Meanwhile, a special screening was held for the film fraternity and several B-town celebs on Wednesday. Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal, who also watched the film shared his reviews about Sam Bahadur and called it 'remarkable'. In a long note on social media, ''What a film. What an amazing film this is. @rsvpmovies @meghnagulzar Thank you so much for making Sam Bahadur. It is truly remarkable how you have so beautifully managed to show the life, the character, and the love this man had for his country and uniform in a span of 2.5 hours. It made me laugh, cry, be inspired, and most importantly, it made me realise what great courage and character mean.''

I am always ready, sweetie:

- Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw



What a performance by #VickyKaushal as Sam Bahadur



Story based on War, glory, pride and sacrifice

Watch #SamBahadur in theatres now.

5/5 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐#SamBahadurReview pic.twitter.com/85O9zZMOQ2 — Kungfu Pande ?? (Parody) (@pb3060) December 1, 2023

Movie: Sam Bahadur

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐½

Review: ADMIRABLE



Vicky Kaushal delivers an award-winning performance in this film? #SamBahadur #SamBahadurReview



Meghna Gulzar directed the film with utmost sincerity and full dedication ?@meghnagulzar @RSVPMovies #MeghnaGulzar



Vicky… pic.twitter.com/mKSoBginmd — Praneet Samaiya (@praneetsamaiya) December 1, 2023

In the next Story, he praised his brother's performance in the film and wrote, ''Just when I think you've outdone yourself, you surprise me yet again. I know you manifested this film, and now I can see why. I think this film chose you. I don't think anybody could've played Sam better. You've given your heart and soul and everything in between to portray the life of a man who was so valiantly lived. I could see it in your body, in your dialogues but most importantly I could see it in your eyes.''

There is a powerful virtuous cycle created when a country produces movies which tell the stories of their heroes. Especially about soldiers & narratives of leadership & courage. The pride & self belief of people multiplies. More heroes emerge when people know their courage will… pic.twitter.com/3196l2dPQM — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 1, 2023

Karan Johar wrote, "He is Sam Bahadur, and he is an absolute master of his craft. @vickykaushal09 embodies the legend like a bonafide veteran with genius ease! From body language to tonal shifts, his is an outstanding portrayal! Salute to his performance! Big chops to Ronnie and his team @rsvpmovies for making this polished product and taking a leap as content creators. My deepest @meghnagulzar is on top of her game and committed to telling the story with researched precision and ultimate comviction! Biggest hug to her!!! My love to the entire cast and crew."

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Sam Bahadur is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war where Sam Manekshaw led the Indian Army, following which a new nation Bangladesh was born. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Govind Namdev, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Neeraj Kabi among others.