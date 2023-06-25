Finally, the big news is here. The biggest casting coup of Indian cinema is here and fans cannot keep their calm anymore. Putting an end to all the speculations, the makers of Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone starrer Project K announced that Ulaganayanan Kamal Haasan has come on board to play a key role in the film. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film is produced by Ashwini Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies.

Prabhas, currently, is in the best phase of his career right now. He is all set to experience one of the many best things with Project K in which he will be seen sharing the screen space with legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan.

Sharing the same with fans on social media, Prabhas wrote, " A moment that will be etched in my heart forever. Honored beyond words to collaborate with the legendary @iKamalHaasan sir in #ProjectK. The opportunity to learn and grow alongside such a titan of cinema is a dream come true moment."

Project K is made under a budget of Rs 600 crores and will be released in multiple languages. Disha Patani is also part of the film and with so many versatile actors being part of it, expectations of the film are touching the sky with each passing day.

Sharing his thoughts about Kamal Haasan joining the film, producer Ashwini Dutt said, "It was always a dream for me to work with Mr. Kamal Haasan for the longest time of my career. With 'Project K' now it's a dream come true. It's a great moment for any producer to be working with two legendary actors together - Mr. Kamal Haasan and Mr. Amitabh Bachchan. It's truly a blessing for me in the 50th year of my career."

In addition to this, Director Nag Ashwin also shared his excitement about Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan joining the cast of the film. He said, "For an actor like Kamal sir, who has done so many iconic roles, it's a huge honour to attempt to do something new. We are all super excited and privileged that he agreed to come on board and complete our world."