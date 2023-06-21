The adrenaline-pumping first look of Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram came as a sign of relief for his fans. Directed by Trivikram, the film marks the duo's third collaboration after Athadu and Khaleja. Right from the word go, the film has been facing back-to-back issues. After multiple delays, the title and the first glimpse of the film were unveiled on Mahesh Babu's father Krishna's birthday. Touted to be an action-packed masala entertainer, the film is scheduled for January 2024 release.

However, the latest buzz is that the film's leading lady Pooja Hegde has walked out citing date issues. Due to multiple delays in the shooting schedule, the actress had to let go of the action entertainer. There are reports that Samyukta is likely to replace the Beast actress. The film also has Sreeleela in a key role.

And then, we hear that music director Thaman, who has become a regular for all Mahesh-starrers, will be replaced by Anirudh. Reports of differences in opinion between the star and the musician are also doing the rounds. However, producer Naga Vamsi cleared the air and clarified that there are no changes in the technical crew.

According to Grapevine, the film will have a strong mother sentiment; Ramya Krishnan is likely to appear as Mahesh's mother in the film. Prakash Raj, Jayaram and Jagapathi Babu play prominent roles too. Mahesh Babu has undergone an extensive physical transformation for his role in this action entertainer. Made with a whopping budget of Rs 100 Cr, the film is produced by S Radhakrishna and Naga Vamsi under Harika & Hasini Creations.