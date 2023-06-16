Prabhas' Project K is getting bigger and bigger! According to sources, the team has approached Kamal Haasan to play the baddie and the Vikram actor has indeed agreed. Kamal is reportedly charging a whopping 150 Cr for the film and is likely to start the shooting in August. It is reported that the Nayagan star is highly impressed with the setup and story of the film. Directed by Nag Ashwin, Project K is a sci-fi thriller with high-octane action sequences.

Apart from Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan are the other star cast. Interestingly, the director has already revealed that Deepika's character will be the surprise element in the film and she will play a role that no female lead has played before on the big screen. While Bachchan's character in the film will be similar to Ashwatthama from Mahabharata while Prabhas will play a superhero.

As per trade buzz, the team is planning to release the film in two parts similar to Baahubali. According to sources, the first part will establish the alternate universe while the drama will unfold only in the second part. The first part is likely to hit the theatres on January 12, 2024, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Made with a budget of 500 Cr, Project K is Vyjayanthi Movies' landmark 50th film. The director has developed high-end technology and futuristic vehicles with the help of Mahindra Research Valley for the film. Prabhas is currently basking on the success of Adipurush and has Prashanth Neel's Saalar as his next release.