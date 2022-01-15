Celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Ministry of Ayush on Friday held a virtual event to perform 'Surya Namaskar for Vitality' globally to keep the body and mind in healthy state during the ongoing third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Over 75 lakh people from all over the world performed Surya Namaskar together, said the Ayush Ministry.

The programme was launched virtually by Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Union Minister of State for Ayush Munjapara Mahendrabhai.

Yoga guru Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Sadguru Jaggi Vasudev and many other notable personalities from different parts of the world joined the inaugural programme.

Sonowal, who joined the programme from Dibugarh, said that Surya Namaskaar is a way to worship the sun to improve the physical and mental well-being of people.

MoS Mahendrabhai said that various researches on Surya Namaskara have demonstrated that it builds immunity and keeps the body fit.