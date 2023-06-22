After Kriti Sanon, the actress' mother seems to have said expressed her opinion on the ongoing Adipurush controversy. The makers of the film have been receiving immense backlash for the film's VFX and dialogues. So much so, that they even had to change some of the dialogues and now the movie is running with modified dialogues.

Kriti Sanon's mother, Geeta Sanon, seems to have now shared her thoughts on the controversy. "Jaki rahi bhavna jaisi, Prabhu murat dekhi tin taisi," she wrote. "Iska arth hai ki achi soch aur drishti se dekho toh srishti sundar hin dikhai degi. Bhagvan Raam ne hi hume sikhaya hai ki Shabri ke ber me uska prem dekho naki ye ki wo jhoothe the... Insan ki galtiyon ko nhi uski bhawna ko samjho. Jai Shri Ram."

(This means that if you think with positive thought and sight the entire world will look beautiful. It was Lord Ram who taught us that look at Shabri's love in her berries and not that it was already eaten. Don't focus on person's mistakes look at their emotions. Jai Shri Ram).

Kriti's post

Prior to this, Kriti had shared videos of several theatres and audience cheering and clapping for the film. In her social media post, the Bhediya actress hinted at how she was focusing on the positives amid all the noise around the film. "Focusing on the cheers and claps! Jai Siya Ram," Kriti wrote. Prabhas is yet to respond to the criticism or the praise the coming film's way.