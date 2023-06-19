Adipurush is trending big time ever since its release. And its not entirely for all the good reasons. The film has come under heavy slamming and criticism over its dialogues, VFX and facts. Celebs like Mukesh Khanna and Arun Govil too have shared their criticism on the film and how it was handled. Let's take a look at what they have had to say.

Mukesh Khanna lashes out at the film

Mukesh Khanna, best known for his popular TV serial Shaktimaan, has ripped apart the film and the makers. The veteran actor shared his two cents on his channel and called the film a "bhayankar mazaak (dangerous joke)". He said that there could be no bigger disrespect to Ramayana that Adipurush. He questioned the director - Om Raut and co-writer, Manoj Muntashir of of turning Ramayana into Kalyug.

Khanna went on to add that the film looks heavily inspired by Hollywood style of filmmaking and they have stuffed Ramayana with nuisance. He also questioned the dialogues and called them "tapori". He added that Ravana looked like a cheap smuggler in the film and Ram looked like he just had to show off his body.

Arun Govil not too pleased

Arun Govil, who is best known for playing Lord Ram in Ramayana said that he had gotten in touch with the makers after the film's teaser release. He questioned the need to modernise the film and asked whether the team didn't have enough faith in Lord Ram and Sita.