All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. But Karan Johar sure knows how to work hard and party harder. Ahead of beginning the shoot for his next big flick "Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani" starring Ranveer Singh, the duo were in Delhi scouting for shoot location and had a fun night if the pictures and videos are anything to go by.

Karan Johar took to his Instagram account to share a few photos of the impromptu get together. Joining the filmmaker and the actor were Suneet Verma and Prashant Rai Sood as they spent the night partying at the Shangri-La Eros in the national capital.

Sharing a fun video from the party at Shang Palace, Karan wrote, "Such a fun night! And thank you for the super stay at the ultra-luxurious Hotel (sic).

Shangri-La Eros is a luxurious five-star hotel in the national capital with sprawling lawns and timeless architecture. Picking the location to party shows Karan Johar's taste.

Karan Johar's next flick

'Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani' will be the first collaboration between Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar. The film features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as a lead pair. The official announcement of the film was made on Ranveer Singh's birthday. The film also stars some Bollywood biggies, including Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra.

During their stay in New Delhi, Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh explored many locations, including Khan Market, Bengali Market, Chandni Chowk and even Noida, for shooting of the film.