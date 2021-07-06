Yes, Karan Johar's next move is going to be the biggest casting coup of the decade. KJo's next set is going to be a grand love story and would have Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt, and Ranveer Singh, among others.

The film will be titled – Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. While Ranveer Singh would play Rocky, Alia would play the role of Rani.

After Kabhi Khushi Gham – that had the three biggest stars of three generations – Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan, this would mark another one of Dharma's biggest casting coups.

After Ae Dil Hai Mushkil – which brought back Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a never seen before role and Kalank which had the biggest names of the industry, Karan is all set to go big and grand with this one too.

"Karan's film is about family values and love, in that order. It's called Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and features Ranveer and Alia as Rocky and Rani. Shabanaji and Dharamji will play Alia's grandparents. Jayaji who has worked with Karan before in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and Kal Ho Na Ho plays Ranveer Singh's grandmother," quotes a Bollywood Hungama report.

Karan Johar took to social media to share deets on his next project. He wrote, "This is the beginning of a new journey & my way back home - all at once. It's time to go back to my favorite place, it's time to create some eternal love stories from behind the lens. A very special story, truly immersed in the roots of love and family."

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have already proved that they are an onscreen match made in heaven. Their fiery chemistry in Gully Boy had wowed the audience. So it wouldn't come as a surprise if the two manage to pull off some strong romantic strings this time too.

As for Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi, the two would be coming together after Mardon Wali Baat. The film would also mark the return of Jaya Bachchan on the big screen after a long-awaited period.