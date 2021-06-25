Shabana Azmi is the latest celebrity to have fallen prey to an online scam. The veteran actress took to social media to beware people about the fraud. Shabana had claimed that an online alcohol-delivering platform had cheated her. However, she later clarified that it wasn't the company people but fraudsters who were using the name of the platform to dupe clients.

"BEWARE... I have been cheated by them. #Living Liquidz I paid upfront and when the ordered item didnt turn up they stopped picking up my calls! I paid Account no.919171984427..IFSC- PYTM0123456..Name living liquidz..Paytm payment bank," she tweeted. Shabana's tweet soon caught the attention of people who had fallen prey to the same scam.

However, soon after her first tweet, Shabana clarified that it wasn't the company that was tricking people. "Finally traced the owners of @living_liquidz & it turns out that the people who cheated me are fraudsters who have nothing to do with Living Liquidz! I urge @mumbaipolice and @cybercrime to take action to stop these crooks from using names of legitimate businesses & scamming us," she wrote. On the work front, Shabana would be seen in Sheer Qorma along with Swara Bhasker and Divya Dutta.

Shabana Azmi's husband and renowned writer, Javed Akhtar has filed a defamation case against actor Kangana Ranaut. The poet and lyricist has filed the complaint for making baseless allegations against him. Shabana had also lashed out at Kangana for her remarks towards the industry post Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

"Kangana has started believing in her own myth. She says she taught feminism to the film industry, she taught it nationalism I'm glad she spelled that out because nobody else had noticed! I think she fears the day when she will no longer be in the headlines and so has to keep making outrageous statements to stay in the news. Poor girl, why doesn't she just do what she is best at, which is acting," Shabana had told Mumbai Mirror.