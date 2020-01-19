The country was sent into shockwaves when pictures of Shabana Azmi being grievously injured started floating on social media on Saturday. The critically acclaimed actress was seriously injured after her car rammed into a truck on the Mumbai-Pune expressway near Khalapur toll plaza. Husband and lyricist Javed Akhtar was following her in another car.

While politicians, businessmen and Bollywood celebrities prayed for Azmi's speedy recovery, one section of social media felt Shabana Azmi received what she deserved. Shabana has always been vocal about expressing her disapproval on various policies and stances rolled out by the government, for which she often gets trolled.

"Jaisi karni vaisi bharni," "Upar wale ki laathi mein aawaaz nahi hoti", "Bhagwan ke ghar der hai andher nahi," "As you sow, so shall you reap," "Ismein modiji rss ka haath hai," "daaru wala test bhi karwa lena iska," "modi ji istifa de do," "hospital mein dikhane ke liye kagaz hai?"' were some of the mean and unpleasant comments made on her pictures.

As per sources, "The couple will be sent to Mumbai as soon as possible. The accident is serious and the car is damaged very badly. Her brother Baba Azmi has left from Mumbai and is on his way to meet Javed and Shabana Azmi. She was alone in the car, while Javed Akhtar was a guest in another car."

Just two days ago, Javed Akhtar had celebrated his birthday in Mumbai. Both husband and wife wore vibrant and hot red colour outfits on the occasion. From Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Anil Kapoor, Farah Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Boney Kapoor, Ali Zafar, Richa Chadda, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan to Katrina Kaif; almost the entire industry joined in for the birthday bash.

While talking about Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi had recently told Mumbai Mirror, "He is also a compassionate and wise man, all the ups and down of life didn't make him bitter. In fact, he keeps telling us that by being rude to a person, you are undoing all the good you have done. But just because he won't dominate, doesn't mean he can be dominated. At the same time he is the biggest feminist I know and above all, he is my best friend. In fact, I quote him when I say, 'Hum itne achhe dost hain ke shaadi bhi humari dosti bigaad nahin paayi'."