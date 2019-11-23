Veteran actor and Shabani Azmi's mother and wife of renowned late Urdu poet and lyricist Kaifi Azmi, Shaukat Kaifi Azmi, passed away on Friday evening after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 93.

A slew of Bollywood celebrities like Rishi Kapoor, Tabu, Rekha and others were seen arriving at the actor's residence to pay their last respects. Actors like Sanjay Kapoor, Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor, Neelima Azeem and Aamir Khan's wife Kiran Rao also paid the visit.

Some celebrities also expressed their grief about Azmi's demise and wrote heartfelt condolences notes on Twitter. "Shaukat Azmi. Not just an amazing and loving mother to Shabana and Baba, but to almost everyone that visited her home. She was an Institution in her own right. Brilliant actor. Shaukat Appa will be missed by all," filmmaker Shekhar Kapur tweeted.

Indian classical sarod player Ustand Amjad Ali Khan wrote, "Very sad to know about the passing away of Veteran actor Shaukat Azmi. May her soul rest in peace."

Her last rites will be performed today in Mumbai.