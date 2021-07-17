Karan Johar's magnum opus – Takht – might have been shelved completely. The project, which was announced by Karan Johar in 2018, was supposed to be one of the biggest films he has ever made. The film was also to bring together the biggest stars of the industry – Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and Anil Kapoor. However, reports suggest that KJo has aborted the magnum opus.

Financial pitfall

Several reasons are being cited for Dharma Productions' decision to shun the film. One report states that Dharma and Fox were to tie up for this grand movie experience. But, Fox-star crumbled. "It (Takht) was meant to be an expensive historical costume drama, a collaboration between Karan Johar's Dharma Production and Fox-Star. But Fox-star folded up," says a Filmfare report.

Fear of controversy

Another factor that could have paved way for Dharma ditching the project could have been the film's premise, which was based on Mughal history. Considering the present times when every content is judged through the lens of religion, caste, and what not; this does not come as a shock either. Covid-19 and the financial crisis looming over theatres and the film industry is another factor that seems to have propelled the decision.

"Also, it was based on rather controversial Moghul history. Besides this, given the financial pitfalls, Karan Johar has decided to shelve Takht and do a light-hearted romantic family film," further says the report. Earlier this year, rumours of Takht being shelved had gained momentum. However, KJo had come forward to clear the air. He had said, "Takht is not shelved. It's just delayed."

Now, we might have to wait for an official announcement from Dharma Productions or Karan Johar to confirm the sad news.