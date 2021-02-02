Karan Johar's magnum opus Takht seems to have been shelved. Johar's biggest project starring Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Anil Kapoor might not be made after all.

The shooting for the period drama was supposed to start in 2020. However, owing to the pandemic the project was put on hold.

But, the latest heartbreaking news we hear is that the project has been shredded permanently. Karan Johar was determined to make his directorial comeback with Takht, a film that everyone had their eyes glued on.

A Bollywoodlife report states that its the creative differences between the makers the team that led to the film being discarded completely. "Karan Johar's ambitious project Takht has been shelved permanently. It was put on hold due to COVID-19 earlier. However, the team developing it have been having a hard time sort their creative differences and be on the same page," said the report.

Karan Johar had earlier said that Takht was a film that was close to his heart and he had invested close to two and a half years on it. The film being shelved is a major setback for not just Karan Johar but even the star cast of the film. However, there's a strong buzz of Karan Johar wanting to make a love story with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

At a press conference, when asked how he would save the film from Islamophobia that majority of period movies indulge in, Karan Johar had given the example of My Name Is Khan. He had said, "My dear, you are talking to a filmmaker who's directed a film called 'My Name is Khan.' My sensitivities to religions across the world will always be on point.

That's something I believe in as a human being, as a citizen of this great country and generally as a world citizen. Sensitivities to everyone and everything are something that we all take very deep care of. Also, with Takht, this isn't a story that I wrote. History wrote this story, I'm only telling it."