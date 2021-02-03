Filmmaker Karan Johar had announced magnum opus Takht with a star-studded cast in August 2019. And in February last year, the director had even said that the film would go on floors the following month. However, the production of the film came to a standstill after the outbreak of coronavirus.

Several reports doing rounds that Karan Johar's magnum opus, Takht, has been shelved due to the financial crunch, political unrest in the country and various other factors. However, nothing was confirmed by the filmmaker.

And now as per the latest reports, the filmmaker has denied the reports and said that the film has merely been delayed.

Talking to Spotboye, Karan Johar said,

Takht is not shelved. It's just delayed.

As per reports other films by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions are being prioritised and work on Takht will begin once these projects are completed.

All about the film Takth

Takht will be set in the Mughal era and will chronicle the story of two warring brothers, Aurangzeb and Dara Shikoh. The movie is based on the war between Shah Jahan's two sons. Karan will be directing the film.

Actors Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal are playing Dara Shikoh and Aurangzeb, respectively.

The cast features Anil Kapoor as Shah Jahan, Kareena Kapoor as Jahanara Begum and Alia Bhatt as Dilras Banu. Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor are also part of the ensemble cast.

Karan had earlier shared a small teaser video, which showed a golden throne and a voice over is heard saying:

Mughal shehzaadon ke liye Takht ka raasta apno ke taboot se hokar jaata tha. Agar yeh raasta Mohabbat se hokar jaata toh shayad Hindustan ka itihaas kuch aur hota.

On the work front

Dharma Productions head honcho, Karan Johari has Brahmastra, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Sooryavanshi and Liger in the pipeline. While Jug Jugg Jeeyo went on floors in November 2020, Brahmastra and Sooryavanshi have been wrapped up. Both films were slated to release in 2020. However, they were stalled owing to the novel coronavirus pandemic.