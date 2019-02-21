For the past few weeks, Kangana Ranaut has been hitting the headlines not just because of her performance and co-directing Manikarnika, but also for picking up fight against Bollywood stars like Sonu Sood, Alia Bhatt and others. She vowed to teach the industry people a lesson and warned them of dire consequences. And it looks like Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar seems to have hit Kangana below the belt when he was asked if he would work with the actress.

When Ali along with Katrina appeared on Zee5 chat show Starry Nights season 2, hosted by Komal Nahta, they were made to play a round called Double Trouble wherein the two guests would be given a chance to ask questions to each other.

And when Katrina popped the question to Ali that which actress he would not want to work with, Ali took a pause, thought about a bit and said jokingly said Jennifer Lawrence. But when he was prodded further to give a name of a Bollywood actress, Ali again took a considerable pause and replied with Kangana Ranaut's name.

When Komal asked Ali to elaborate why he would not want to work with Kangana, and by the time Ali would say something, his friend Katrina interjected him and said, "let's move on to the next question" and everyone broke into laughter.

Katrina may have stopped Ali from revealing the reason behind his unwillingness to work with Kangana, but it looks like it has something to do with Kangana rejected Sultan which went on to become an all time blockbuster.

In 2017, when Kangana was asked why she refused a film like Sultan, she was said that the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial was offered to her at a time when done a highly appreciated double role in Tanu Weds Manu Returns. She further said that she didn't want to demote herself as an actor by playing Aarfa in Sultan because she thought that the role wasn't offering her so much saying, "though it was a great character for a girl to play, I didn't see anything for me in that."

There could be a possibility that Ali is still miffed with Kangana for rejecting his offer and has decided not to work with her if given a choice.