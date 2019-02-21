Kangana Ranaut was lauded for her fierce and fiesty avatar of Rani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi in Manikarnika which has now crossed Rs 100 crore mark in 24 days of its release in theatres. But now the actress is getting brutally trolled on social media for allegedly making a fool out of the audience with her horse galloping stunt.

In a behind the scenes video of Manikarnika, Kangana can be seen shooting for a crucial battle sequence where she is supposed to ride a horse with a sword in her hand. But as the video unfolds, we see Kangana riding a mechanical horse when she screams out loud and marches onto her enemy with a battalion of horses galloping behind her.

The actress had earlier said that she prepped hard for her portrayal of Rani Lakshmi Bai by learning horse riding and fighting with real swords in the film and its true. She was seen taking horse riding lessons from her trainer Suresh Tapuriah at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai before commencing the film's shoot.

But after looking at Manikarnika's behind the scenes video, many people have been trolling Kangana for allegedly playing with their emotions and having been sharing a good laugh over the stunt.

The video has left Twitter users rolling on the floor laughing over Kangana's horse riding stunt in Manikarnika. Many people started taking dig at Kangana saying that her horse riding stunt was so difficult that even Hollywood actor Tom Cruise wouldn't have been able to pull it off. Some said that the stunt was so dangerous that people should try it at their homes. However, there were some loyal Kangana fans as well who defended her from criticism and tried to stop people from making a joke out of it.

Take a look.