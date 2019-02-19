Bollywood has its fair share of explosive characters. From Kangana Ranaut to Ranveer Singh, let's take a look at 5 celebs who really need to calm down a bit.

Kangana Ranaut: Now, this one is a no-brainer. Every year, Now, this one is a no-brainer. Every year, Kangana Ranaut lines up her explosive, unabashed statements during the release of her film which leads to discussions and debates. While many a time she does put out valid points, more often than not, the diva trivialises her own statements by stretching them for too long. At a time when her first directorial has received such warm reviews, we would all have expected Kangana to just let the feeling sink in and enjoy the moment. But, with her recent frivolous statements, Ranaut seems to have set out on a path of self-destruction.

Priyanka Chopra: While we love everything about Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's dreamy romance, fairy tale wedding and mushy married life; at times, Priyanka does tend to go overboard with her PDA on social media. Now, there's no doubt about the fact that Priyanka has furthered India's footing on the global entertainment stage. Hence, a little talk about her film and the work she has been doing would really be insightful for many of her fans.

Ranveer Singh: There's no denying the fact that after the Khans, Ranveer Singh is the next superstar in the making. From his flamboyance, powerful acting to the phenomenal hold he has over his craft; everything makes the news. However, we would really love to see a little toned down version of the supremely energetic star sometimes. Maybe not always, but the occasional glimpse of Ranveer's calmed down version would really be interesting.

Swara Bhaskar: Apart from being a powerful actress, Swara is also a phenomenal orator. Bring on an open debate in front of her and she would slay it, leaving you speechless in the most amazing way possible. However, at times, she needs to understand that not every statement made on Twitter is to be taken seriously and not every critic is sitting with an agenda against her. A little bit of easing out is really required on her part.

Rakhi Sawant: We have seen Rakhi going through a lot of highs and lows. But one thing we do feel now is that the talented dancer really needs to calm herself down sometimes. Talking about every issue, giving her unabashed and highly opinionated judgements, her animated antics have now become a bit too dramatic and too over the top to handle.