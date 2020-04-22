Bollywood's Bhaijaan Salman Khan is known for his spontaneous replies and bold attitude. Though we see a mellowed down Khan today, that was not the case a few years ago. Salman had given this interview on the sets of Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya in 1997. He had said, "I think the people who don't have confidence in themselves want awards.

I won't go up and pick Filmfare or any stupid award. National Award mile toh that's prestigious. That I'll go and pick."He further revealed the barter system that works during award shows. How stars are asked to perform in the shows in return for an award.

Filmfare ka magazine bhi hamare dum par chalta hai

"Filmfare ka magazine bhi hamare dum par chalta hai. Ke aapke interview pe aur stars ke interview pe jo magazine chal rahi hai wohi aapko bulate hai aur bolte hai ki they're going to give you an award. You come and perform." (The Filmfare magazine works because of the movie stars...on our interviews. And then they call and tell us that we're giving you an award, so you had better performance for us.)

"Then they sell it to Pan Parag and Manikchand (tobacco brands) and we are like idiots... suit-boot pehen ke baithe hai aur award le rahe hai. It is like tomorrow my driver, spotboy and my make-up man will say that Baba aaj hum aapko award dete hai. That's stupid," had added Salman, while blasting the award functions.

Well, now you know why Salman has hardly received an award in his career but is one of the top stars we have in our movie business. Apart from Salman, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kajol, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Kangana Ranaut never attend award shows.

This is an old interview of Salman where he literally slammed award shows. Back then the audience was naive. Today, everyone has a smartphone and is well connected. Recently when Filmfare awards were criticized for being biased as all the awards were entitled to Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer 'Gully Boy', this invited people's outrage towards award shows and exposed their reality.