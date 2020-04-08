Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been giving out major quarantine couple goals ever since the lockdown has begun. From cooking a proper three-course meal for her foodie hubby Ranveer to labeling his forehead as 'husband', Mastani Deepika is making sure that she keeps her husband happy.

On the other hand, Bajirao is donning the perfect husband's avatar by making sure that he helps out Deepika in house chores and takes care of Deepu while she's unwell. Talking about the same, Deepika disclosed that Ranveer recently got really angry when instead of taking rest, she started working with a sprained back.

Deepu said, "My mother always says it, Ranveer keeps saying it, 'Can you sit in one place? Can you not have to do something all the time?' And I don't know. I am always up to something, my mind is always occupied. He calls it 'phat-phat' and then he complains on the family group"

Yesterday, barging the live video chat of ace actor Boman Irani and Comedy King Johny Lever, Ranveer Singh commented that "Main biwi ki help kar raha hoon Johnny Sir," leaving fans in awe. If that left you in splits then you haven't seen the recent post by Mr. Singh.

DeepVeer as new Disney Characters

Taking their quarantine game to the next level, Padmavat fame posted an adorable picture of himself with wifey Deepika Padukone in Disney cartoon avatar. Donning Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse avatars, Ranveer can be seen with a spatula in his hand while Deepika holds a cellar.

Sharing the cartoon chef version of himself and Deepika on Instagram, Ranveer wrote, "Dil ka raasta pet se hoke jaata hai ❤️ @deepikapadukone", making us wonder what's cooking in the Singh-Padukone house. Last week, Deepika prepared a three-course meal for her beau and Ranveer couldn't stop gushing about the same on his Instagram story.

Deepika cooked Chopped Thai Salad with Sesame Garlic Dressing, Vegetable Tom-Yum Soup and Thai Green Curry with White Rice. Dinner was completed with a drool-worthy dessert that comprised of cake, Nutella, cookies and a heavenly scoop of ice cream.