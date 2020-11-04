https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/751457/arnab-goswami-arrested-by-mumbai-police-2018-case.jpg IBTimes IN

In a shocking incident, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport received a threat call regarding two Air India flights, scheduled to take off for London tomorrow i.e November 5.

According to the police, those who made the call threatened that they would not let the flights land in London.

"We received a threat regarding two Air India flights, scheduled on Nov 5"

In an interview with India Today TV, DCP Airport, Rajiv Ranjan said, "Terrorist Gurupatvant Singh Pannu, who is associated with the Sikhs for Justice, has made threat calls to several people and said that on November 5, the group won't let two Air India planes to land in London."

The November 5 threat from the Khalistani group coincides with the 36th anniversary of the1984 anti-Sikh riots in New Delhi.