In a major achievement for Indian airlines, a woman has become the CEO of an Indian carrier, with the government appointing Harpreet A De Singh as the CEO of Air India's (AI) regional subsidiary Alliance Air.

AI CMD Rajiv Bansal issued an order saying Harpreet Singh "will hold the charge of Alliance Air CEO post till further orders."

Singh is currently AI's executive director (flight safety). According to reports, in place of her, the new ED of AI will now be Captain Nivedita Bhasin, one of the airline's most senior commanders currently flying Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Lesser known facts about Harpreet Singh