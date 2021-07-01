Malaika Arora is being trolled for the gym wear she opted for while getting the second jab. Social media is not thrilled with Malaika getting the vaccination in the outfit she usually wears. The internet can be a really harsh place. There are people who get undue recognition and then there are people who just get unnecessarily attacked. And Malaika Arora happens to be one such celeb. More often than not, the actress has been at the receiving end of trolls for almost anything and everything she puts up on social media.

Malaika Arora shared the news of her being "fully vaccinated" on social media. The actress even shared a couple of pictures while getting the second jab. Arora wrote, "Like I always say #weareinthistogether. I am going to be safe not just for myself but for YOU as well. Fully vaccinated. No words can express the gratitude I have for every single frontline warrior out there. Thank you all for being so amazing! @my_bmc @mybmchealthdept @zakaria_asif #staysafe #stayindoors #getvaccinated."

And soon, social media lost its cool. Trolls started attacking Malaika and called her out for the outfit she wore. "Why would you wear that for a jab routine? Like I know they look good but gym wear to a vaccine drive," said one user. Another commented, "For vaccination also you have to show off your assets or what? Otherwise they won't do vaccination kya?"

"Choice of clothes for vaccination is gross", "Who wears such clothes to get vaccinated", "Here also? Why? Kabhi to decent pehno", "Didn't you have anything else to wear for this in your wardrobe?", "Highly inappropriate choice of cloth" were some more comments on the pictures.

Malaika Arora had recently shared her ordeal while recovering from Covid - 19 and how it took a toll on her. The actress had added that she was taking it one day at a time and gaining back her strength.