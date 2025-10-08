Gauahar Khan recently welcomed her second baby boy with husband Zaid Darbar. One of the most famous names on social media and television, Gauahar resumed her work soon after the birth of her second child, something, her father-in-law and famous music composer, Ismail Darbar doesn't approve of.

Darbar, in a recent interview, spoke about how he would have liked her to not work after marriage and motherhood. He gave example of his own wife and how she left her work despite being at the peak of success for marriage. Ismail Darbar praised Gauahar's relationship with Zaid and also called her a wonderful mother.

Not work after marriage, motherhood

"All I know is that she has a wonderful relationship with Zaid, and that she is a wonderful mother. There is no harm in being honest about this. However, the greatest thing my wife Ayesha did was stop working for her child's sake," told Vickey Lalwani.

Gauahar's reputation

The music composer also added that he doesn't even watch Gauahar's work because he knows he would not be able to tolerate it. He confessed that he comes from a backward background and even till date changes channel when something sensuous comes up. He also added that Gauahar's reputation is now their responsibility.

Won't be able to tolerate

"Look, I come from a backward family. We used to turn away whenever a sensuous type of scene would come in a movie. This happens in our house even today. Gauahar is a part of our family now, we are responsible for her reputation. But I can't tell her not to work; that right only Zaid has. So I don't indulge in activities that might bother me," he added.

"I'm not one to mince my words. I know that I will not be able to tolerate what I see, and if I am not able to tolerate what I see, I will confront them," the father-in-law confessed.