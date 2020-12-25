Bigg Boss winner, Gauahar Khan and social media influencer Zaid Darbar tied the knot today in Mumbai in the presence of their friends and family.

However, Gaza's ( Gauahar and Zaid's social media trend) wedding festivities are winning the internet. From Mehendi to sangeet, the adorable couple shares every bit of their wedding festivities with their fans and media.

On Thursday night the couple celebrated their Mehendi function in Mumbai a video from the celebration has gone viral.

Father-In-Law Ismail Darbar takes over the stage and croons a special song for the couple, but it seems the internet is not impressed. Wonder why?

A video from the celebrations shows Ismail Darbar takes over the stage and sings a song from film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Father-in-law Ismail sang the heartbreak ballad, Tadap Tadap ke is dil se aaha nikal ti rahe toh, lutt Gaye hum there Mohabbat mein', and Instagram users asked if it was the best idea to sing such a sad song at a wedding celebration.

Groom Zaid held Gauahar's hand, took her to the stage, and joined his daddy and Zaid and Ismail sang 'Luut Gaye' while Gauahar was smiling.

Check the video below:

Upon seeing the sangeet video, netizens were quite confused with his choice of song.

Take a look at Instagrammers reaction.

A user wrote, "Who sings this song on a shaadi? Lol,"

Another user mentioned, "Shaadi kar rahe ho. Phir kiski Mohabbat mei lut Gaye? Kuch bhi (Why are they mourning a doomed romance at a wedding function?)."

"Shadi mai Aisa Gana Pagal hain kya (Such a song at a wedding? They are mad)," commented another user.

Gauahar and Zaid look stunning as they twinned in mellow yellow for their sangeet and 'Chiksa' ceremony.

Gauahar and Zaid also stepped out of the venue on Thursday to meet the photographers gathered outside and pose for some pictures. Beaming with happiness, they flaunted their Mehendi to the paparazzi.

She captioned the post, "Mehendi ki Raat Gayi! Thanking my Jaan, my brother @asaadzkhan for the lovely gift that I'm wearing, which was given to me four years back! You couldn't make it to the wedding, but the love surely did! It's so special to wear the blessings you have sent me on my big day. This is for you, Asabhai and @sabreen.a.jan (sic)."

For the unversed, their wedding festivities began with the traditional 'chiksa' ceremony, and now the internet is flooded with the videos and pictures from their Mehendi ceremony have started circulating. Gauahar opted for a brocade gold lehenga with a quirky embellished blouse in yellow for her Mehendi ceremony. The choli featured a drooping silhouette and mirror-work. Gauahar paired the ensemble with floral jewellery - a mang tikka, bangles, necklace and haath phool, with an embroidered potli bag.

Zaid, on the other hand, was seen wearing a white kurta and churidar pyjama. He also wore a jacket that matched Gauhar's lehenga.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar got engaged on November 5, 2020.