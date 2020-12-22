The year 2020 is going to bid adieu in 10 days, and the last celebrity couple to enter into the wedlock is Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar. On Monday, Gauahar and Zaid began their wedding festivities.

Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar twin in yellow on their first pre-wedding ceremony-'Chiksa.'

Taking to social media, both Gauahar and Zaid shared photos from the ceremony and looked adorable. Gauahar twinned with beau Zaid.

Gauahar looked pretty in a yellow lehenga by Maayera Jaipur. She opted for a light yellow blouse and paired it with a heavy dupatta. She amped up with floral jewellery and maang teeka. Gauahar looked stunning in her Chiksa ceremony attire.

On the other hand, Zaid wore a white pyjama and teamed it up with a yellow kurta. He completed his look by donning a yellow pair of glasses.

Sharing the pictures, Gauahar wrote, "When half of me met half of you, and together the better halves shaped our beautiful moments. #Alhamdulillah Day 1 of #GaZa celebrations - Chiksa.

In the first picture, the couple is seen holding each other's hands. At the same time, the next photo had them seated on a decorated swing posing candidly.

Gauahar and Zaid's family in celebratory mode

A viral video from tier wedding festivities is being surfaced online. Looking at the video, we can see that during the celebration, Gauahar Khan's mom and dad got emotional. While Zaid and daddy Ismail Darbar were seen dancing together. We can't take our eyes off love birds Gauahar and Zaid's adorableness!

Watch the view below:

What is Chiska ceremony?

'Chiksa' is the Muslim marriage equivalent of the Haldi ceremony. The bride and groom wear yellow clothing in their respective homes and get smeared with a paste of turmeric and sandalwood in rosewater.

Gauahar and Zaid's digital wedding card

A few days back, the couple had taken to their social media handles to share the digital wedding invitation card and captioned it 'Jab We Met' #GAZAbKaHaiDin.

The short and adorable animated video reveals everything about their 'lockdown love story', how they met, proposed until the time they decided to marry each other. From quarantine drives to parking garages, texting, and video-calling, Gauhar and Zaid's love story saw every aspect and then finally one day 'when words failed, he sealed the deal with a song'.

Gauahar and Zaid to tie the knot on December 25

The couple will be tying the knot on Christmas, December 25. Taking to their Instagram, Gauahar and Zaid shared a lovely post from their pre-wedding photoshoot and shared that the wedding will be an intimate affair, and they are looking forward to spending their lives with each other.

With the caption "#25thDec2020," Gauhar Khan shared a few pictures in which the duo can be seen in colourful traditional outfits.

She also shared a note that read, "The year 2002 has been anything but ordinary, and our love story through it all has been nothing short of extraordinary. It gives us immense joy to announce that we are and embarking on a new journey forever!'