Every 90's kid has grown up watching Govinda's films. He is our OG (original) Hero No 1. The prolific actor has entertained us for over decades with his ace comic timing, song, dance and expressions! What made his films successful, apart from comic chops and sprightly footwork, were the songs that Govinda himself sung at least a few of them.

As the actor turns 57 today let's take a look at some of his iconic songs that makes us tap our feet even today, how he celebrates his birthday and some who's who from the industry wished him.

Govinda rings his birthday with his family.

As he turned a year older today, Govinda had a special midnight birthday celebration, with family by his side. Sunita Ahuja organised the surprise bash.

Speaking about the celebration, Govinda told ETimes:

My wife had planned a surprise birthday party for me; wherein all my friends were invited. We had a blast. There were Rajpal Yadav, Ravi Kishan, Armaan Kohli, Ganesh Acharaya, Shakti Kapoor, etc. I danced to my 90's song 'Goriya Chura Na Mera Jiya' with Ganesh Acharya. We stopped when the milkman rang the bell at 6 am."

On his birthday, several celebrities took to social media to wish the actor.

Check out the posts here.

Madhuri Dixit Nene, who was Govinda's co-star in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, shared pictures with the actor to wish him on his birthday.

Your films, dance, dialogues... your presence alone brings a smile on everyone's face including mine ? Sending you my best wishes on your birthday. Happy birthday ?@govindaahuja21 pic.twitter.com/CcyH1JaC0I — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) December 21, 2020

Urmila Matondkar, who has acted with Govinda in films like 1999's Hum TumePe Marte Hain and subsequently in Kunwara, the following year, also wished the actor.

It's @govindaahuja21 's birthday!

Can we take a moment to appreciate the King of Rhythm & Vigour!

All time favourite!

He just infused Joy! — Sayani Gupta (@sayanigupta) December 21, 2020

On the occasion of his birthday, let's take a look at some of his foot-tapping dance number!

Akhiyon Se Goli Maare- Dulhe Raja (1998)

Kisi Disco Mein Jaayein- Bade Miyan Chotey Miyan(1998)

Ek Ladki Chahiye Khaas Khaas- Kyun Ki Main Jhooth Nahin Bolta(2001)

Wishing our very OG Hero No 1 Govinda a very Happy Birthday!