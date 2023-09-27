Be it Mumbaikars or Bengalureans every citizen has to battle traffic in their except cities not just for work, but also to attend their favourite artist's concert. Despite heavy and slow-moving traffic, citizens of Bengaluru had purchased tickets for comedian Trevor Noah's show. They even reached the venue but what happened next will shock you.

Comedian and former TV host is travelling in various cities of India as part of his 'Off The Record Tour

The ace comedian is currently on his India tour and his shows were scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on 27 and 28 September. However, due to technical issues, Noah's show was cancelled today, leaving serval citizens of Bengaluru enraged.

Trevor Noah cancels Bengaluru shows over technical issues

The comedian apologised to the people who purchased the ticket and also assured them of the refund. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) he wrote, "Dear Bengaluru India, I was so looking forward to performing in your amazing city but due to technical issues we've been forced to cancel both shows. We tried everything but because the audience can't hear the comedians on stage there's literally no way to do a show. We'll make sure all ticket holders receive a full refund and again I'm so sorry for both the inconvenience and disappointment this has never happened to us before."

But was sorry just enough? No, citizens battled traffic congestion and reached the venue. The time spent back and forth is what irked citizens further.

As soon as Trevor Noah apologised and cited the reason for the cancellation, citizens replied and questioned the comedian about the time spent. A section of netizens even refused to believe and considered this as a joke.

Let's take a look at the comments

A user questioned, "But what about the people who have braved today's #bangaloretraffic and came to your show? Refund won't cut it..."

It’s just not the sound system. The venue was so horrid, seating was cramped, the auditorium was hot. The crowd was whacked out. How can an event of this scale fail so miserably? As my friend eloquently put, came for comedy got tragedy ! #trevornoah in Luru https://t.co/74LU5oz6li — SimpSimplySneha (@navrangnaari) September 27, 2023

Another mentioned, "Just tell me that you are joking or if you are not joking then someone else did a joke with you! Otherwise, it would have been literally impossible to cancel a show at least not due to technical issues in Bangalore as it's famous for technical knowledge! If you would have asked anyone from the audience to fix it then believe me they would have easily fixed it!"

What went wrong?

According to various reports, the show was going to take place at the city's Manpho Convention Centre in Nagavara and was preceded by a massive traffic jam on the Outer Ring Road. The show was initially scheduled for 7:30 p.m., but it began 30 minutes early and ended after many attendees complained of bad acoustics.

People selling tickets for the #TrevorNoah show because they are stuck in traffic and cant make it to the show, is this week's #PeakBangalore moment. — Chatura Padaki (@chaturap) September 27, 2023

A video on X shows, Trevor Noah saying, " Sound guys can't figure out how to fix this. I won't be able to perform like this. Sorry for the situation. He said everyone will get their money back. Just want to add, that the venue didn't even have proper bathrooms."

That was @Trevornoah saying sound guys can’t figure out how to fix this. I won’t be able to perform like this. Sorry for the situation. He said everyone will get their money back. Just want to add, the venue didn’t even have proper bathrooms. Dei @bookmyshow pic.twitter.com/UXVEyRfNQq — Dhanya Rajendran (@dhanyarajendran) September 27, 2023

Before leaving the stage shortly after his entry, Trevor reportedly said that he had expected the technical and sound issues to have been sorted out. The comedian added that he had never experienced this before and assured that everyone would get a refund for their tickets.

When and where is the next show of the comedian?

Produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the show will feature the Emmy Award-winning comedian in his element, performing a satirical set that will be an absolute laughter riot, a press release stated.

The comedian will perform in the NSCI Dome in Mumbai on September 30 and October 1.