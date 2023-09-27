Tiger is back and how! Fans have been waiting with bated breath for Tiger 3's update. On Wednesday, Salman Khan took to his social media and shared a gripping teaser of Tiger 3. The moment Bhaijaan dropped the teaser, fans were left in awe seeing Tiger back in action.

What's new in Tiger 3?

The Tiger franchise has always blown the minds of the Bhaijaan's fans. The film has the right blend of action, romance, drama and Salman's whistle-worthy dialogue delivery is unmissable.

After the success of the first two sequels, Salman in Tiger 3 goes on a life-threatening mission to hunt down his enemies. Tiger also wants to clear his name for his country, for his family and he won't stop at anything.

Traitor or patriot, Raw agent Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore roars in vengeance

Netizens heap praise on Salman Khan for his yet another action-packed avatar. However, a section of netizens compared it with SRK's Chak De India!

Take a look

A user wrote, "Tiger is having a baby with Zoya. So basically, bhai is fulfilling his wishes through Tiger franchise."

Another mentioned, "Action packed Chak De India!"

The third user avers, " Salman Khan's jeep action scene is..."

Tiger's message

Tiger Ka Message, a video that is a precursor to the trailer of Tiger 3, marks the start of the promotional campaign for the film. Interestingly, today is YRF's Foundation Day, the birth anniversary of the legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is set to release on the big Diwali holiday window this year and Aditya Chopra unveiled a video today named Tiger Ka Message that revealed that Tiger is in peril after being framed as Enemy Number 1!

Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan. Emraan Hashmi & Katrina Kaif. Apart from the ensemble cast, the film will also see SRK's cameo.

Fandoms of SRK and Salman Khan are waiting for the next biggest crossover after Pathaan

The crossover of characters also started with Pathaan, which saw the union of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in a larger-than-life action sequence celebrating the aura of these two cinematic icons.

The YRF Spy Universe kicked off back in 2012 with Ek Tha Tiger followed by Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), and Pathaan (2023). It was Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai's humongous success that cemented Aditya Chopra's belief that he could introduce two more larger-than-life spy agents, Kabir aka. Hrithik Roshan in War and Pathaan aka. Shah Rukh Khan in the YRF Spy Universe.