The enigmatic actor, prolific producer and director Dev Anand would have turned hundred today, 26 September. His legacy and body of work is still engraved in our hearts and minds. An entire generation has seen his work and still remembers him for his sheer wit, charm, romance and dialogue delivery. For decades, he ruled the industry and gave cinephiles several reasons to watch his films time and again.

Not just romance and drama, his stardom was beyond movies. Every song of his was a blockbuster and still is. From millennials to now even Gen Z, he has a special place in everyone's hearts.

Music was the essence of his film, his aura, stardom and life are still loved by generations across. No one romanced like Dev saab did, his eyes and smile spoke volumes. He also gave opportunities to budding actors. His love and passion for cinema were seen in the roles he portrayed. on his birth anniversary we celebrate his life and the years he has given to the industry.

100 and counting...

To mark his 100th birth anniversary, let's take a trip down memory lane and revisit his evergreen songs, his priceless dialogues and rare black and white pictures that are pure gold.

Lesser-known facts about Dev Anand that we bet you didn't know

The actor was a big fan of Charlie Chaplin.

He fell in love with one of his co-stars and proposed marriage but couldn't tie the knot.

Dev Anand worked in an accountancy firm as a clerk where his salary was ₹85. Later, he worked at the Military Censor Office and earned ₹160.

His debut film was way back in 1946, Hum Ek Hain.

Did you know Dev Anand would not wear black?

Known for his aura and smile, girls would go gaga over his looks, fans were smitten by his looks when he used to wear black, Girls almost jumped from the walls or balconies just to see him.

Reportedly, Dev Anand was asked not to wear black after an incident took place during the release of his film Kala Pani (1958). A woman allegedly ended her life. As per the Times of India, a woman jumped from buildings after seeing him in black.

Dev Anand bought his first car, a Hillman Minx in (1948).

Dive deep into Dev saab's love life

Dev was touted as a romantic hero not only in reel life but in real life as well, just by wearing black and flashing his charming smile girls were left gasping for breath.

On the set of the film Vidya, he fell in love with Suraiya. Later, Dev proposed to her on the sets of the movie Jeet (1949. They couldn't get married as her mother didn't support their relationship.

Did you know that Dev Anand first met Kalpana on the sets of Baazi (1951)? Although Dev Anand had a liking for the actor, he never expressed his feelings at that time.

Dev married Kalpana and it was an intimate wedding, which was attended by Guru Dutt and S D Burman.

Amidst a career spanning over six decades, one of the most memorable performances of Dev Anand's career was Guide, which was released in February 1965.

Not many know that Dev Anand is known to have deeply loved three women in his life - his first love Suraiya, his wife Kalpana Kartik and Bollywood star Zeenat Aman.

Dev Anand fell in love with Zeenat Aman while working on their film together, Hare Rama Hare Krishna. In his autobiography, Romancing With Life, he confessed, "Whenever and wherever she was talked about glowingly, I loved it; and whenever and wherever I was discussed in the same vein, she was jubilant. In the subconscious, we had become emotionally attached to each other. Suddenly, one day I felt I was desperately in love with Zeenat – and wanted to say so to her."

He never proposed to her after he got to see how Zeenat was in awe of Raj Kapoor.

After Dev Anand's autobiography was launched, Zeenat claimed that she had no clue about Dev's feelings for her.

He added, "To make an honest confession, at a very special, exclusive place meant for romance. I chose the Rendezvous at the Taj, on top of the city, where we had dined together once earlier."

As a big fan of Charlie Chaplin, he had a chance to meet him as well.

Let's take a look at his iconic dialogues

From Guide: "Musibat aur zindagi ka kehte hai chitta tak ka saath rehta hai..." (It is said that problems and life stay together until you die).

"Na sukh hai, na dukh hai, na deen hai, na duniya, na insaan, na bhagwan ... sirf main hoon, main hoon, main hoon, main ... sirf main..." (There is no joy, no grief, no pity, no world, no human, no God ... only I am there, I am there, I am there, me ... only me).

"Lagta hai aaj har ichcha poori hogi ... par mazaa dekho ... aaj koi ichcha hi nahi rahi.." ( Feels like all my wishes will be fulfilled today ... but the fun is ... today I don't have any wishes left).

"Intezari ka waqt aur dil se bahut taluk hota hai ... jab humne intezar kiya toh unka dil nahi tha ... aur jab unhone intezar kiya toh hamara dil nahi tha..." (There is a big connection between waiting time and the heart ... when I was waiting then her heart was not there ... and when she was waiting then my heart was not there).

"Yaad mein nasha karta hoon aur nashe mein yaad karta hoon..." (I drink when I remember you and I remember you when I am drunk).

"Joh aadmi apne naseeb ko kosta rehta hai ... uska naseeb bhi usko kosne lagte hai..." (A person who keeps cursing about his destiny ... his destiny also starts to curse him).

"In logon ko mujhpe vishwas hai ... aur ab mujhe inke vishwas pe vishwas hone laga hai.." (These people believe in me ... and now I have started to believe in their belief).

"Jab aurat ka dil tootta hai, toh woh apni sari zindagi un tukdon ko baantene mein kharch kar deti hai ... aur jab mard ka dil tootta hai, toh woh apni sari zindagi un tukdon ko sametne mein.." (When the heart of a woman breaks, then she spends her entire life distributing those broken pieces ... and when the heart of a man breaks, then he spends his entire life collecting those broken pieces).

On his birth anniversary, Zeenat Aman penned a heartfelt note

She said, "Celebrating 100 years of Dev saab. Stylish, suave and prolific, he was a dynamo beyond compare. And what generosity of talent! He sparked careers (mine included), brought together creative heads, and made films that resonated across generations. It gladdens my heart to see his legacy honoured an entire century since his birth. In recent days, I've been overwhelmed with requests for comments about him but there is little to add to what I've already said. Though, I posted a three-part series about him just a few weeks ago, I can't resist the nostalgia of these two frames from our earliest films together. They will be instantly recognisable to my older followers, but I'm not so sure about you younger lot!"

A film festival celebrating the 100th birth anniversary of screen icon Dev Anand was held last weekend on September 23 and 24. It was organised by the Film Heritage Foundation (FHF).

One of his co-stars, Hema Malini fondly remembering him during the event shared, "I have really sweet memories associated with him. He was one of my favourite co-stars. I never faced any problem with him. He was sweet and playful on set, and every scene was done without any tension. There are some actors who induce tension while working. But that was not the case for Dev sahab."

She added, "He always kept to himself and never interfered in anyone's business. He was always busy being better at his craft and could talk about work relentlessly. His foremost advice to Hema Malini to motivate her was, "Come on, Hema, keep working. Aur kya hi rakha hai life mein. (What else is there in life)."

Dev Anand died at the age of 88 on 3 December 2011 of a cardiac arrest.

A look at his evergreen songs that is etched in our hearts forever