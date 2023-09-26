Congratulations are in order for Bollywood celebs, from band, baaja, Barat to baby showers to welcoming a baby girl. B 'town stars are bestowed with the Lord's blessing this season.

There is a series of good news and happiness all around. Amidst Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding vows, news of Swara Bhasker and her husband, Samajwadi Party worker Fahad Ahmad welcoming their first child broke the internet.

Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad welcome baby girl

On September 23, Swara and Fahad Ahmed were blessed with a baby girl. The newly minted parents took to social media and shared the happy news on social media.

Swara shared a couple of candid pictures as an Instagram carousel from her hospital holding her little girl. The actor also shared a sneak peek of her child as she lovingly held her in her arms.

The couple have named their baby girl Raabiyaa.

In a joint post, Swara and Fahad wrote, "A prayer heard, a blessing granted, a song whispered, a mystic truth... Our baby girl Raabiyaa was born on 23rd September 2023. With grateful and happy hearts, thank you for your love! It's a whole new world."

Swara's post describes her journey towards motherhood.

The first photo showed the newly minted parents with baby Raabiyaa at the hospital.

One more picture shows Fahad cradling the baby in his arms.

Here's what it means

Raabiya is Arabic/Muslim Girl name and meaning of this name is "Queen".

The traits of a girl Raabiya are she is expressive, highly social-able, fun loving and enjoys life, creative, imaginative, inventive, artistic.

Fans and friends from the fraternity sent congratulatory messages to the couple and blessed the baby girl.

Swara and Fahad had announced the pregnancy in June. Earlier this month Swara got a surprise baby shower which was attended by close friends and family.

Swara and Fahad had a court marriage in February, which was followed by a social function a month later. The couple had met while protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in January 2020 and had become close friends a while later.