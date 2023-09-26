AAP MP Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra tied the knot at pristine locale The Leela Palace, Udaipur on Sunday in the presence of their close friends and families.

The actor along with her husband made her first public appearance on Monday morning as she jetted off to Delhi at her in-law's place. Parineeti was brutally trolled for her casual outfit. She wore a pink off-shoulder kaftan and loose jeans. While Raghav wore a white shirt. Parineeti's first look as the bride was a major disappointment for fans.

The actor and her husband were all smiles as they landed at the Delhi airport and changed their outfit. Parineeti wore a beautiful lime-coloured suit with her mangalsutra, pink chooda, and sindoor. Raghav was seen wearing a brown kurta with a Nehru jacket.

Parineeti and Raghav walk hand-in-hand at Delhi airport

Raghav's mehndi has P and R written on it. Parineeti was then welcomed at her in-law's house with love and warmth.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's grah pravesh

The new bride and groom welcomed with flowers and garland and customary aarti.

Several pictures of Parineeti entering her in-laws have surfaced online.

Netizens are smitten by Parineeti's look as she sports mangalsutra and sindoor.

Take a look

A user wrote, "Now she looks like a new bride."

Another mentioned, "They look so adorable."

Meanwhile, guests who attended Raghav and Parineeti's wedding CM of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal, CM of Punjab Bhagwant Mann, Aditya Thackery, Manish Malhotra, Madhu Chopra, Sania Mirza, Harbhajan Singh among others.

As per reports, the couple will be hosting two receptions one in Delhi for their politician circuit and another one in Mumbai for celebrity friends.