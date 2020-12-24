Gal Gadot has once again impressed everyone after her phenomenal performance as Diana Prince in Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 1983. The acclaimed Israeli star has now used the opportunity to address her plan to play Cleopatra following accusations of whitewashing.

Cleopatra casting controversy:

Cleopatra is one of the most recognized characters in the last two centuries. Several Broadway, plays, and books have been created in and around this character. So, when it was announced that Cleopatra is again getting the big-screen treatment, fans of the Egyptian queen were very excited.

It was reported that Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot will team up with a female screenwriter Laeta Kalogridis to create Cleopatra for the big-screen. However, the casting of an Israeli actor with Ashkenazi Jewish heritage as the legendary Queen of Egypt led to a not unfounded debate about Hollywood whitewashing.

This is not the first time when a character like Cleopatra had to face media outrage for the casting. The film industry has long had a habit of whitewashing history and movies about Cleopatra, for instance, several acclaimed white actors like Elizabeth Taylor, Vivien Leigh, Hildegard Neil, and Claudette Colbert, had previously played the character.

Gal Gadot's response to the controversy:

The casting call of the Cleopatra movie faced several media backlash as several fans and critics say an Arab or African actress should play the ancient Egyptian queen.

"First of all if you want to be true to the facts then Cleopatra was Macedonian," the Wonder Woman actress told BBC Arabic's Sam Asi. "We were looking for a Macedonian actress that could fit Cleopatra. She wasn't there, and I was very passionate about Cleopatra."

Gal Gadot added that she has friends from across the globe, whether they are Muslims or Christians or Catholic or atheist or Buddhist, or Jewish, and she simply wishes to celebrate the legacy of Cleopatra and honor the historic icon in the best way she can.

"You know, anybody can make this movie, and anybody can go ahead and do it. I'm very passionate that I'm going to do my own too," Gadot added.

You can watch Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot's interview on the Cleopatra controversy below: