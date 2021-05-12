Israel-based actress Gal Gadot broke her silence on the present Israel-Palestine conflict that has caught international attention. The actress who once worked in the Israel Defence Force wrote a tweet where she prayed for her country, prayed for victims of the war and how she wants this all to end.

"My heart breaks. My country is at war. I worry for my family, my friends. I worry for my people. This is a vicious cycle that has been going on for far too long. Israel deserves to live as a free and safe nation, our neighbours deserve the same. I pray for the victims and their unimaginable hostility to end, I pray for our leaders to find a solution so we could live side by side in peace. I pray for better days."

Israel vs Palestine

At a time when most netizens are divided over their support for Israel and Palestine, the actress chose to turn off her comments section in the tweet, probably to avoid further negativity and conflicts that arise on social media, when international figures share their concern during times of war.

The actress who gained fame for her performance as Wonder Woman in the DC Comics franchise had earlier faced criticism on December 25, 2020, during the release of Wonder Woman 1984. There had been a certain shot sequence in Wonder Woman 1984 where the superhero had saved young children from Egypt from a war-like situation. Many supporters of Palestine did not support the shot sequence since the Israeli actress was portrayed as a hero in a middle eastern country.

There’s a scene in this movie where Diana saves a group of Arabic children from an incoming missile and you can’t convince me that wasn’t only put in the movie by Gal Gadot’s publicist to convince people she’s not a war criminal — Iucas (@Iucasnolastname) December 25, 2020

However, in the film, it is vital to note that Gal Gadot essayed the role of Wonder Woman, an American superhero, who also saved men, women, Batman, Superman, children, irrespective of their caste, creed or gender.