Gal Gadot and her husband Yaron Varsano can do wonders. Even in their off-screen regular lives. During an interaction with host Jimmy Kimmel, she talked about a 'drunken' time when she had a kitchen accident. It took place with her husband during the early days of the pandemic.

"You know the early days of the pandemic when you start to drink mimosas, sangria or whatever at 11 am, I did that and then I decided that I want to make a cabbage salad because that's what one wants to do. Anyway so I started to chop the thing, and I chopped the top of my finger," Gal Gadot told Jimmy Kimmel.

At this point, host Jimmy Kimmel too shared how he once chopped off his finger while cutting vegetables. Later Gadot continued.

"Yaron went to the chopping board and he held it in his finger. Then he got so disgusted that he threw it into the garbage. And then we were both like, what are we doing. Then I stopped cooking and drinking," she said to Jimmy Kimmel.

The Wonder Woman actress kept laughing about that incident like it was not a matter of concern for her at all. The host then asked him if she visited the hospital, to which she had said that they had already thrown it in the garbage disposal so there was nothing to sew back.

"It was a mess. We were a mess," said Gadot in the interview and added that she had stopped drinking following the accident. Gal Gadot is now pregnant with her third child.

Well, who knew that even Wonder Woman can be 'bloody messy' in the kitchen!