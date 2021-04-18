In a recent interview, Israeli actress Gal Gadot revealed that she had looked up to Princess Diana to inspire the kind of Wonder Woman she had wanted to portray on screen. The Justice League actress said that she found inspiration in the people's princess, who is still known for her empathy and compassion. How she wanted to be the queen of people's hearts more than the real queen.

"I remember watching a documentary about Princess Diana and there was a part where they said she was full of compassion and always cared for the people and that was like, 'Ding, ding, ding,' that should be the Wonder Woman we have," Gadot said while appearing at the virtual event of Vanity Fair.

Gal Gadot has played Wonder Woman in five films of DC Comics franchise, Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984, Batman Vs Superman Dawn of Justice, Justice League and quite recently, the Snyder's Cut version of Justice League.

"How can you connect to a goddess that's super strong and has it all and [is] super perfect? I wanted to show her vulnerabilities and heart," said Gadot.

But was Princess Diana akin to the DC Comics' Diana?

Princess Diana married into royalty and later garnered a lot of love for her commitment to public service. Wonder Woman is a girl who develops her skills and earns her place as the Queen when she walks on a battlefield without any man-made weapons to fight the Nazis. Wonder Woman remains popular for her selfless contribution to save mankind.

Even during a battle between Batman and Superman, when the most powerful man in the DC comics franchise was losing the battle against the monster, Wonder Woman had appeared to save both the men.

Both the princesses have different stories, which may inspire people differently. But there's hardly a connection.