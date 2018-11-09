The sixth edition of Women's World T20 will begin on Friday, November 9 with India and New Zealand facing off in the tournament opener at the Province Stadium in Guyana.

When do the matches start and how to watch them online

The day matches on all match days start at 11 am local time, and 8:30 pm IST. The evening matches start at 4 pm local time (1:30 am IST) and 8 pm local time (5:30 am IST).

Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD will provide live television coverage of the matches in India. The live stream will be available on Hotstar.

Tournament format

10 teams will be participating in the 16-day tournament — the first stand-alone edition of the women's showpiece Twenty20 event — that runs between November 9 and 24. The teams have been split into two groups — A and B.

Defending champions West Indies are headlining Group A while three-time champions Australia are leading the other group. Harmanpreet Kaur-led India have been drawn alongside Pakistan, New Zealand, Australia, and Ireland.

Group A: England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Bangladesh

Group B: Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Ireland

Each team will be awarded two points for a win, one for a tie. The top two teams from each group will progress to the semifinals, which will be played on November 22. Net Run Rate will come into play and decide the semi-finalists if two or more teams are tied on same points.

Venues

The sixth edition of the tournament will be played across three venues in the West Indies, with the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, hosing the final.

Providence Stadium - Guyana Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium - Gros Islet, St Lucia Sir Vivian Richards Stadium - North Sound, Antigua

Full schedule - ICC Women's World T20 2018

Date Match Time (in IST) Venue November 9, Friday India vs New Zealand 8:30 pm Guyana " Australia vs Pakistan 1:30 am (Saturday) Guyana " West Indies vs Bangladesh 5:30 am (Saturday) Guyana November 10, Saturday England vs Sri Lanka 1:30 am (Sunday) St Lucia November 11, Sunday India vs Pakistan 8:30 pm Guyana " Australia vs Ireland 1:30 am (Monday) Guyana November 12, Monday England vs Bangladesh 1:30 am (Tuesday) St Lucia " Sri Lanka vs South Africa 5:30 am (Tuesday) St Lucia November 13, Tuesday Pakistan vs Ireland 1:30 am (Wednesday) Guyana " Australia vs New Zealand 5:30 am (Wednesday) Guyana November 14, Wednesday Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1:30 am (Thursday) St Lucia " West Indies vs South Africa 5:30 am (Thursday) St Lucia November 15, Thursday India vs Ireland 8:30 pm Guyana " New Zealand vs Pakistan 1:30 am (Friday) Guyana November 16, Friday England vs South Africa 1:30 am (Saturday) St Lucia " West Indies vs Sri Lanka 5:30 am (Saturday) St Lucia November 17, Saturday India vs Australia 8:30 pm Guayana " New Zealand vs Ireland 1:30 am (Sunday) Guyana November 18, Sunday West Indies vs England 1:30 am (Monday) St Lucia " South Africa vs Bangladesh 5:30 am (Monday) St Lucia November 22, Thursday Semi-final 1 1:30 am (Friday) Antigua " Semi-final 2 5:30 am (Friday) Antigua November 24, Saturday Final 5:30 am (Sunday) Antigua

Global TV listings: World T20 2018

Pakistan: Ten Sports

Caribbean: ESPN

UK: Sky Sports

South Africa: SuperSport

US: Willow TV

New Zealand: Sky TV

SLRC: Sri Lanka

Bangladesh: Gazi TV

Squads: Women's World T20 2018

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy

Pakistan: Aiman Anwer, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sana Mir, Sidra Ameen, Sidra Nawaz, Bismah Maroof

Bangladesh: Salma Khatun (c), Rumana Ahmed, Jahanara Alam, Fargana Hoque, Khadija Tul Kubra, Fahima Khatun, Ayasha Rahman, Shamima Sultana, Nahida Akter, Panna Ghosh, Ritu Moni, Sanjida Islam, Nigar Sultana, Lata Mondal, Sharmin Akhter

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Ama Kanchana, Sugandika Kumari, Eshani Lokusuriyage, Dilani Manodara, Yasoda Mendis, Hasini Perera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Shashikala Siriwardene, Rebeca Vandort, Sripali Weerakkody

New Zealand: Amy Satterthwaite (c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Sophie Devine, KE Ebrahim, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Watkin, Anna Peterson, Hannah Rowe

England: Heather Knight (c), Katherine Brunt, Sophia Dunkley Brown, Sophie Ecclestone, Natasha Farrant, Kirstie Gordon, Jenny Gunn, Danielle Hazell, Amy Ellen Jones, Natalie Sciver, Linsey Smith, Anya Shrubsole, Lauren Winfield, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont

Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes, Nicole Bolton, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Elyse Villani, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Nicola Carey

Ireland: Laura Delany (c), Kim Garth, Cecelia Joyce, Isobel Joyce, Shauna Kavanagh, Amy Kenealy, Gaby Lewis, Lara Maritz, Ciara Metcalfe, Lucy OReilly, Celeste Raack, Eimear Richardson, Clare Shillington, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron

West Indies: Stafanie Taylor (c), Merissa Aguilleira, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Hayley Matthews, Natasha McLean, Anisa Mohammed, Chedean Nation, Shakera Selman

South Africa: Dane van Niekerk (c), Chloe Tryon, Lizelle Lee, Sune Luus, Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Laura Wolvaardt, Zintle Mali, Robyn Searle, Tumi Sekhukhune, Trisha Chetty, Moseline Daniels, Yolani Fourie