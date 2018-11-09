The sixth edition of Women's World T20 will begin on Friday, November 9 with India and New Zealand facing off in the tournament opener at the Province Stadium in Guyana.
When do the matches start and how to watch them online
The day matches on all match days start at 11 am local time, and 8:30 pm IST. The evening matches start at 4 pm local time (1:30 am IST) and 8 pm local time (5:30 am IST).
Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD will provide live television coverage of the matches in India. The live stream will be available on Hotstar.
Tournament format
10 teams will be participating in the 16-day tournament — the first stand-alone edition of the women's showpiece Twenty20 event — that runs between November 9 and 24. The teams have been split into two groups — A and B.
Defending champions West Indies are headlining Group A while three-time champions Australia are leading the other group. Harmanpreet Kaur-led India have been drawn alongside Pakistan, New Zealand, Australia, and Ireland.
Group A: England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Bangladesh
Group B: Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Ireland
Each team will be awarded two points for a win, one for a tie. The top two teams from each group will progress to the semifinals, which will be played on November 22. Net Run Rate will come into play and decide the semi-finalists if two or more teams are tied on same points.
Venues
The sixth edition of the tournament will be played across three venues in the West Indies, with the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, hosing the final.
- Providence Stadium - Guyana
- Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium - Gros Islet, St Lucia
- Sir Vivian Richards Stadium - North Sound, Antigua
Full schedule - ICC Women's World T20 2018
|Date
|Match
|Time (in IST)
|Venue
|November 9, Friday
|India vs New Zealand
|8:30 pm
|Guyana
|"
|Australia vs Pakistan
|1:30 am (Saturday)
|Guyana
|"
|West Indies vs Bangladesh
|5:30 am (Saturday)
|Guyana
|November 10, Saturday
|England vs Sri Lanka
|1:30 am (Sunday)
|St Lucia
|November 11, Sunday
|India vs Pakistan
|8:30 pm
|Guyana
|"
|Australia vs Ireland
|1:30 am (Monday)
|Guyana
|November 12, Monday
|England vs Bangladesh
|1:30 am (Tuesday)
|St Lucia
|"
|Sri Lanka vs South Africa
|5:30 am (Tuesday)
|St Lucia
|November 13, Tuesday
|Pakistan vs Ireland
|1:30 am (Wednesday)
|Guyana
|"
|Australia vs New Zealand
|5:30 am (Wednesday)
|Guyana
|November 14, Wednesday
|Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
|1:30 am (Thursday)
|St Lucia
|"
|West Indies vs South Africa
|5:30 am (Thursday)
|St Lucia
|November 15, Thursday
|India vs Ireland
|8:30 pm
|Guyana
|"
|New Zealand vs Pakistan
|1:30 am (Friday)
|Guyana
|November 16, Friday
|England vs South Africa
|1:30 am (Saturday)
|St Lucia
|"
|West Indies vs Sri Lanka
|5:30 am (Saturday)
|St Lucia
|November 17, Saturday
|India vs Australia
|8:30 pm
|Guayana
|"
|New Zealand vs Ireland
|1:30 am (Sunday)
|Guyana
|November 18, Sunday
|West Indies vs England
|1:30 am (Monday)
|St Lucia
|"
|South Africa vs Bangladesh
|5:30 am (Monday)
|St Lucia
|November 22, Thursday
|Semi-final 1
|1:30 am (Friday)
|Antigua
|"
|Semi-final 2
|5:30 am (Friday)
|Antigua
|November 24, Saturday
|Final
|5:30 am (Sunday)
|Antigua
Global TV listings: World T20 2018
- Pakistan: Ten Sports
- Caribbean: ESPN
- UK: Sky Sports
- South Africa: SuperSport
- US: Willow TV
- New Zealand: Sky TV
- SLRC: Sri Lanka
- Bangladesh: Gazi TV
Squads: Women's World T20 2018
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy
Pakistan: Aiman Anwer, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sana Mir, Sidra Ameen, Sidra Nawaz, Bismah Maroof
Bangladesh: Salma Khatun (c), Rumana Ahmed, Jahanara Alam, Fargana Hoque, Khadija Tul Kubra, Fahima Khatun, Ayasha Rahman, Shamima Sultana, Nahida Akter, Panna Ghosh, Ritu Moni, Sanjida Islam, Nigar Sultana, Lata Mondal, Sharmin Akhter
Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Ama Kanchana, Sugandika Kumari, Eshani Lokusuriyage, Dilani Manodara, Yasoda Mendis, Hasini Perera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Shashikala Siriwardene, Rebeca Vandort, Sripali Weerakkody
New Zealand: Amy Satterthwaite (c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Sophie Devine, KE Ebrahim, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Watkin, Anna Peterson, Hannah Rowe
England: Heather Knight (c), Katherine Brunt, Sophia Dunkley Brown, Sophie Ecclestone, Natasha Farrant, Kirstie Gordon, Jenny Gunn, Danielle Hazell, Amy Ellen Jones, Natalie Sciver, Linsey Smith, Anya Shrubsole, Lauren Winfield, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont
Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes, Nicole Bolton, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Elyse Villani, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Nicola Carey
Ireland: Laura Delany (c), Kim Garth, Cecelia Joyce, Isobel Joyce, Shauna Kavanagh, Amy Kenealy, Gaby Lewis, Lara Maritz, Ciara Metcalfe, Lucy OReilly, Celeste Raack, Eimear Richardson, Clare Shillington, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron
West Indies: Stafanie Taylor (c), Merissa Aguilleira, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Hayley Matthews, Natasha McLean, Anisa Mohammed, Chedean Nation, Shakera Selman
South Africa: Dane van Niekerk (c), Chloe Tryon, Lizelle Lee, Sune Luus, Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Laura Wolvaardt, Zintle Mali, Robyn Searle, Tumi Sekhukhune, Trisha Chetty, Moseline Daniels, Yolani Fourie