After failing to pitch in with consistent performances since the successful Women's World Cup in England last year, the selection-panel led by Hemlata Kala made sweeping changes to the Indian squad for the Women's T20 World Cup that is scheduled to be held in the Caribbean from November 3.

With the Harmanpreet Kaur-captained side failing to win the T20 Asia Cup earlier this year after defeat in the final to Bangladesh, former Indian spinner Ramesh Powar was handed over the reigns, and little did he hesitate in bringing young legs on board.

He had a stern job in hand after Jhulan Goswami retired from the shortest format ahead of the tourney, and Shikha Pandey, who was expected to lead the pace-bowling attack in Goswami's absence, looked a pale shadow of her former self.

However, by selecting Arundhati Reddy in the T20I matches against Sri Lanka last month and with the return of Pooja Vastrakar to the World Cup side, who took Pandey's place, the emphasis on youth could not be ignored.

Teenager Jemimah Rodrigues, who instantly made an impression in her debut series against South Africa and the lone keeper in the side Tania Bhatia will provide exuberance to the batting unit that also comprises of Smriti Mandhana, who is coming off a successful stint in England, Mithali Raj, Veda Krishnamurthy and Kaur - who is yet to strike big after her knock against Australia in the semis last year.

While the batting unit looks almost similar to the one that played in England last year, major changes have come about in the bowling department, where senior campaigner Ekta Bisht barely held on to her place in the team.

The emergence of Radha Yadav and Poonam Yadav - who is the highest wicket-taker for Indian in T20Is with an average of 13.34 - has made India the dark horses for the tournament.

All of India's league games will be at Guyana, where the track is likely to stay low and slow and the importance of the five tweakers, including Anuja Patil and Deepti Sharma will be vital.

With Powar keen on unleashing his slower bowlers on the oppositions, Team India fielded only one pace bowler in the T20Is against Sri Lanka and it is unlikely to change in the tournament. One of Mansi Joshi, Arundhati Reddy or Vastrakar will be in charge of the new-ball, and their job will revolve around them setting up the game for the spinners to wreak havoc.

With the average age of the side just 24 and with eight players below 25 years of age - only Raj and Bisht are in their 30s - the Indian selection committee has opened the doors for the future and it is now up to the young stars to seize the opportunity.