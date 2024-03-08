Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the reduction in the prices of LPG cylinders by Rs 100 on the occasion of International Women's Day.

In a post on his official X handle, PM Modi said, "Today, on Women's Day, our Government has decided to reduce LPG cylinder prices by Rs. 100. This will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting our Nari Shakti.

"By making cooking gas more affordable, we also aim to support the well-being of families and ensure a healthier environment. This is in line with our commitment to empowering women and ensuring 'Ease of Living' for them."

Also the Central government announced the extension of ₹300 per LPG cylinder subsidy to poor women under the Ujjwala Yojana for the next fiscal starting April 1.

Opposition questions the timing

NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule called the announcement 'jumla' and said, "I am not surprised at all. Look at the timing. They have been in power for the last 9 years. Why didn't they think of this earlier? Just when the election, I mean it will probably be announced in the next 5 or 6 days, "yeh aur ek jumla hai"...In our government, the cylinder was ₹430. Why don't they match it?," she said.

Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput said: "The BJP is a very clever party. They sell (LPG) cylinders of ₹395 at ₹1000 and then PM Modi makes an announcement of reducing it by ₹100." Similar views were echoed by Samajwadi Party Mahila Sabha national president Juhie Singh who said PM Modi's Ujwala Yojna is a fraud.

