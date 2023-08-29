With soaring domestic LPG prices, the Indian government on Tuesday announced major relief to millions of Indian households. Starting August 30, the price of a 14-kg LPG gas cylinder will cost Rs 200 cheaper. As for those who are enrolled in Ujjwala (subsidy) scheme, the 200 price cut along with the existing Rs 200 subsidy, the 14-kg LPG cylinder will be Rs 400 cheaper.

"Since 2014, PM Modi has been taking decisions in favour of women and their empowerment. Over 9.6 crore women benefit from Ujjwala scheme. On the occasion of Onam and eve of Rakshabandan, I'm happy to announce that the PM has given a big gift to the women," Union Minister Anurag Thakur said.

"In 2014, when we first came to power, only 14.5 crore citizens had domestic LPG connection. Today that number has increased to 33 crore, in which 9.6 crore have been distributed under Ujjwala scheme," Thakur further added.

The minister noted that the Centre will provide 75 lakh new LPG connections for free under the Ujjwala scheme. Additionally, women will also get a gas burner, first cooking gas cylinder and the pipe free of charge.

The prices of LPG cylinders varies marginally depending on the state. In Delhi, one domestic gas cylinder costs Rs 1,103, whereas consumers in Kolkata pay Rs 1,129, and those in Mumbai and Chennai are charged Rs 1,102.50, and Rs 1,118.50, respectively. The LPG cylinder prices for domestic use were recently hiked in July, following two hikes in May.

The price cut comes at a crucial time for the government, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next year and state elections in five states — Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram — this year.