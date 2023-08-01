Oil marketing companies on Tuesday reduced the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 99.75, however the prices of domestic cooking gas cylinders have been kept unchanged, as per sources.

The revised prices are effective from Tuesday onwards. After the reduction in prices, a commercial LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 1,680 in Delhi. The previous revision in prices of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder was done last month.

Prices though differ from state to state, due to different tax slabs. Crude oil prices in international markets impact the prices of LPG cylinders in the domestic market. The prices of the 14.2 kg LPG domestic cooking gas cylinder have not been revised since March 1.

Crude prices to go up as tax hiked

Government has hiked the Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) or windfall tax on crude petroleum from Rs 1,600 per tonne to Rs 4,250 per tonne.

It has also increased the windfall tax on diesel to Re.1 per litre from zero. According to a gazette notification, these changes will come into effect from August 1 onwards.

The windfall tax on petrol however will continue to be at 'nil', the notification said. Similarly, SAED on jet fuel or aviation turbine fuel (ATF) will also continue to be at 'nil'. Government revises windfall tax on these commodities on a fortnightly basis.

(With inputs from IANS)