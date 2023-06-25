The arrest of two more women with narcotics from Kashmir Valley has substantiated reports that Pakistan-based mentors have lured a large number of women for the smooth working of narco-terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country.

Three persons including two women were arrested by the police while busting a narco-terror module in the Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday evening.

The arrested drug peddlers have been identified as Abdul Latief Gojar, Parveen Kaunsar, and Shabnam Begum. Parveen Kaunsar belongs to the Sidhara area of Jammu city while Shabham Begum is a resident of Rafiabad Kashmir.

During the last two months over a dozen female drug traffickers have been arrested by the cops from different parts of Jammu and Kashmir. Some women drug peddlers were arrested twice by the cops for transporting drugs.

Women are being used as couriers to transport drugs safely

Recently, the police arrested a female drug supplier from North Kashmir for supplying drugs being smuggled from across the border. To thwart the aggressive campaign launched by cops, Pakistan-based mentors have devised a new strategy by inducting women and couples to supply narcotics in different parts of the region.

The drug menace has emerged as a big threat in the Union Territory as the ill-gotten money from the drug trade is being used to fund terror groups and anti-national activities.

A female drug trafficker, who was arrested from Shastri Nagar locality of Jammu city was in touch with the handlers sitting in Pakistan. The handler sitting across the border sent her location through WhatsApp and asked to drop the consignment of narcotics in the same location in the Shastri Nagar area of Jammu city.

During the questioning of the female, her links with Pakistan-based handlers were established through his mobile details. She was in touch with some persons who are monitoring narco-terror modules in different parts of Jammu province, police sources said, adding that it was established through her call details that she was in regular touch with some terror mentors sitting across the border.

Sources said that links of recently arrested notorious drug trafficker Jano Bibi alias "Bhabhi" was also established with some drug lords who are taking directions from across the border. The infamous "Bhabhi" was the main supplier of drugs and narcotics in different parts of Jammu province but due to her clout cops could not muster the guts to nab her.

Sources said that "Bhabhi" is well connected at the higher level and it was all due to her influence that her drug bussiness was going unabated.

"During questioning, many drug suppliers revealed her name as a kingpin in the supply chain but cops used to avoid taking action against her due to her connection at the higher level", a source said, adding, "First-time action has been taken against her".