Five hybrid terrorists of the proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit killed a poor Dalit circus worker at the direction of the Pakistan-based handler who asked them to start killings of non-locals.

Sharing details of the case after arresting five terrorists involved in committing this heinous crime, police said that they were in contact with a JeM handler namely Khalid Kamran, and the attack was carried out on his orders to create a fear psychosis among members of minority community and non-locals.

Police claimed to have solved the case of the killing of Deepak Kumar alias Deepu, a resident of Udhampur with the arrest of five terrorists in South Kashmir's Anantnag.

Those arrested have been identified as Sehran Bashir Nadaf of Shirpora Deva Colony, Ubaid Nazir Laigroo of Shirpora New Colony, Umer Amin Thoker of Waghama, Huzaif Shabir of Wachi Shopian, and Nasir Farooq Shah of Wanteng Mohalla Bijbehara in Anantnag. Those arrested are associated with terror outfits JeM (Jaish-e-Mohammed) and KFF (Kashmir Freedom Fighters).

The police have recovered an AK47, one AK 47 magazine, 40 rounds of AK 47 ammunition, two pistols, two pistol magazines, seven live rounds, seven empty cartridges, three hand grenades, seven mobile phones, and one scooty used in the terror attack.

Technical and human data analyzed to crack terror attack

Sharing details of the case, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), South Kashmir Range, Rayees Mohammad Bhat shared how the five JeM terrorists were arrested.

"Investigations and searches were launched after the incident. During the investigations, we got some technical leads and some clues. In the meantime, we zeroed in on some suspects and they were interrogated", he said.

"In this case, the technical and human data were analyzed which led to reconstructing of the sequence of events. The investigations pointed at two people - Sehran Bashir Nadaf and Ubaid Nazir Laigroo - both residents of Anantnag town who had gone missing after the attack", he said.

After a comprehensive operation, the terrorists were arrested by the police, and during questioning the duo revealed the whole conspiracy.

Further investigation into the case established the identities of more accused involved in providing logistic support and hatching a criminal conspiracy; subsequently, three more accused were arrested.

The lone breadwinner of a poor family was killed by terrorists on May 19

Circus worker Deepak Kumar alias Deepu was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne terrorists from a close range near Jagland Mandi in Anantnag when he had gone to the market to buy milk on the night of May 29 around 8.30 PM.

According to the owner of the circus, Deepu had gone to bring milk and fresh water for his wife from a distance of over 100 metres. After going outside the gate of the circus, Deepu told his colleague that he will bring fresh water for them from the nearby tap.

A gallon of water and milk was in his hand when two terrorists shot him from point-blank range. Deepu almost covered a distance of 70 metres and was about to reach the main entrance of the circus when he was shot by terrorists.