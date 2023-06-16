Foiling another attempt by Pakistan to push terrorists, security forces on Friday eliminated five infiltrators near the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir's Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. The killed terrorists were trying to sneak into this side of LoC taking advantage of inclement weather in the area.

This was the second infiltration attempt foiled by the security forces on the LoC during the last 24 hours. On Friday, the infiltration attempt was foiled on LoC in Poonch.

A police official said on specific information, joint parties of the Army and police launched an operation in the Jumagund area of Line of Control (LoC) in the border district of Kupwara on Thursday evening.

"During the operation, an encounter started between terrorists and troops at midnight," he said.

In the firefight, five foreign terrorists have been killed, ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said. He said the combing and search operation in the area is going on. Additional troops have been rushed to the area to tighten the siege after the outbreak of the gunfight. Army is also using helicopters and drones for aerial surveillance.

Op JumaGund, #Keran Sector, #Kupwara.



In a Jt op launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice, an infiltration bid was foiled today morning by alert troops along LOC in Keran Sector, Kupwara. 05 x Terrorists were eliminated & war-like stores have been recovered. Ops in progress.… pic.twitter.com/hBoeNL1WgK — Chinar Corps? - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) June 16, 2023

Earlier huge consignment of arms was recovered on LoC in Poonch

On Thursday, infiltration bid by the terrorists was foiled along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district leading to the seizure of a large consignment of arms and ammunition.

Officials said the seizure, including steel core bullets and Pakistan-made medicines, was made during a search operation in the Krishna Ghati sector conducted jointly by Army, Poonch police, and 38 Bn CRPF.

"In a joint operation, alert troops of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police foiled an infiltration bid along the LoC in Krishna Ghati sector on the intervening night of June 14 and 15," the officials said.

In the operation, one weapon, two pouches, and two rucksacks were seized. The recovered items include one AK-74 rifle with nine magazines and 438 rounds, two pistols with four magazines and 60 rounds, six hand grenades, clothing, and medicines.

"By this swift action another infiltration bid has been foiled, which had the potential to disturb peace in Poonch district," the officials said.

Reports said that Army troops opened fire after picking up the movement of suspected terrorists attempting to sneak into this side from across the border.

However, the terrorists managed to escape taking advantage of thick foliage and darkness, leaving behind the consignment of arms and ammunition.