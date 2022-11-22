Alert troopers of the Border Security Force (BSF) foiled two infiltration attempts from the Pakistani side on the International Border (IB) in the Samba and Jammu districts of Jammu and Kashmir. While one Pakistani intruder was killed in the firing in the Arnia sector of the Jammu district, another infiltrator was nabbed alive in the Ramgarh sector of the Samba district on the IB.

"At about 2.30 am today, alert BSF troops noticed suspicious movement of an intruder near the International Border in the Arnia sector of the R S Pura area. The intruder crossed over to the Indian side from IB and started moving towards the fence", Inspector General (IG) of BSF, Jammu Frontier, D K Boora told reporters at Jammu.

He said troops warned the intruder many times not to move forward but he didn't pay any heed and kept aggressively moving toward the fence.

"On this, BSF troops fired and neutralized the intruder and foiled the infiltration attempt from across the border", he said.

In the second incident, BSF troops observed suspicious movement along the IB in Indreshwar Nagar in the Ramgarh sector of Samba district around 4.30 am.

"In this case, when the intruder tried to cross IB and come near the border fence, he was challenged. He raised his hands to surrender and was nabbed", he said.

Before pushing terrorists Pak sent guides to conduct recce of the border

As no arms and ammunition have been recovered from both the intruders, it is believed that they were the guide or part of the advance party before pushing terrorists on this side of the IB. Sources said that questioning of the intruder arrested from the Ramgarh sector is going on.

"Pakistan keeps trying to see whether terrorists can be penetrated through into Indian territory by sending guides from across the border. But we will not allow any infiltration to take place", the IG

BSF asserted and added that troops are on high alert to foil any evil design of the enemy. Boora said the BSF is committed to safeguarding the borders and will defeat the designs of the enemy to commit terror activities in the country.