Army foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in the Rajouri district on Saturday morning. While one infiltrator has been killed so far, the operation is going on the near Kalal area in the Nowshera sector of the Rajouri district.

Jammu-based defence spokesperson confirmed the elimination of one terrorist on the LoC. Reports said that on the intervening night of 18 and 19 November 2022 infiltration was foiled in the Nowshera sector wherein a terrorist was killed while he tried to negotiate a minefield. The body of the terrorist has been recovered along with warlike stores.

The second infiltration attempt foiled on LoC

Today was the second infiltration bid foiled by the troops on LoC in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri. Earlier on November 2, the alert soldiers of the Indian Army observed suspicious movement of some individuals along the Line of Control in the Poonch sector (J&K), wherein they were trying to infiltrate across the Line of Control, into the Indian side.

The troops challenged the infiltrators and the terrorists fired on the troops. In the ensuing firefight, one terrorist body has been recovered along with two AK-47 rifles, one pistol, and other war-like stores.

Reports said that Pakistan is trying to push terrorists in the Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu province. During the last couple of months, repeated infiltration attempts were made in the belt of the LoC.

DGP already warned against Pakistan's design

On October 30, the Director General of J&K Police Dilbag Singh warned that Pakistan was desperately trying to push more and more terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir because it will be rather difficult to cross the LoC after the snowfall in the mountainous belt of the Union Territory.

"Our forces are alert to foil any design of Pakistan on the LoC and the International Border", the DGP said and pointed out that recently some infiltration attempts were made in twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu province and Kupwara and Baramulla in Kashmir region.

Notable for quite some time terrorists sitting across the LoC were trying to sneak into this side through Rajouri. Repeated infiltration attempts were made in the Rajouri district in general and the Nowshera sector in particular.