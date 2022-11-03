Amid reports that Pakistan is trying to push more and more terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir before the commencement of harsh winter, alert soldiers Indian Army earlier Thursday morning foiled an infiltration attempt on the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch district of Jammu.

One infiltrator has been reportedly killed by the alert soldiers on the LoC.

"On 03 November 2022, at about 1000 hours, the alert soldiers of the Indian Army observed suspicious movement of some individuals along the Line of Control in the Poonch sector (J&K), wherein they were trying to infiltrate across the Line of Control, into the Indian side", Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand informed.

"The alert troops challenged the infiltrators and the terrorists fired on the troops. In the ensuing firefight, one terrorist body has been recovered along with two AK-47 rifles, one pistol, and other war-like stores. The operation continues and the search for the area is in progress. Further update follows ", the defence spokesperson said.

Reports said that Pakistan is trying to push terrorists in the Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu province. During the last couple of months, repeated infiltration attempts were made in belt of the LoC.

DGP already warned against Pakistan's design

On October 30, the Director General of J&K Police Dilbag Singh warned that Pakistan was desperately trying to push more and more terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir because it will be rather difficult to cross the LoC after the snowfall in the mountainous belt of the Union Territory.

"Our forces are alert to foil any design of Pakistan on the LoC and the International Border", the DGP said and pointed out that recently some infiltration attempts were made in twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu province and Kupwara and Baramulla in Kashmir region.