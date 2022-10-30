Pakistan is desperately trying to push more and more terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir because it will be impossible rather difficult to cross the Line of Control (LoC) after the snowfall in the mountainous belt of the Union Territory.

These are the observations of the Director General of Police (DGP) in Jammu and Kashmir Dilbag Singh while interacting with media persons in Srinagar on the sideline of Marathon-2022 organized by J&K Police.

"Our forces are alert to foil any design of Pakistan on the LoC and the International Border", the DGP said and pointed out that recently some infiltration attempts were made in twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu province and Kupwara and Baramulla in Kashmir region.

The DGP, however, said that most of the infiltration attempts on the LoC were foiled by the alert forces. "Some terrorists who managed to sneak into this side were eliminated by the forces", he said, adding, "forces are also chasing the remaining terrorists".

40 foreign terrorists eliminated this year

Highlighting the strategy of the forces to focus on foreign terrorists, the DGP informed that as many as 40 terrorists have been eliminated in Jammu and Kashmir this year.

"This year, our special focus was to eliminate foreign terrorists of various outfits operating in the Valley. Foreign terrorists are instrumental in inciting and luring local youth into terrorism," he said.

"Foreign terrorists active in Kashmir Valley are on the radar of the forces", he said and asserted that they will also be killed soon".

"Today, all terror outfits are facing a leadership crisis as their infrastructure stands dismantled to a great extent", he said.

The DGP said that with the killing of foreign terrorists, recruitment of local terrorists has dropped significantly.

Pakistan dropping readymade IEDs through drones

The DGP further informed that Pakistan is smuggling readymade IEDs into Jammu and Kashmir as part of the new strategy. "Some readymade IEDs, dropped through Pakistan-controlled drones, have been recovered in the border areas of Jammu province", the DGP said and added that IEDs used in three blasts in Udhampur were readymade and smuggled from Pakistan.

As reported earlier Pakistan-controlled drones have become the biggest security threat in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

These drone activities have been reported from the Pakistan side with a motive to deliver weapons, sticky bombs, and other logistic support to their handlers on this side of the border.